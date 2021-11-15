LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities said a woman and three dogs were killed in an east valley trailer park fire on Wednesday evening.
Homicide detectives and fire crews responded to 6223 E. Sahara Avenue, near Tree Line Drive, about 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 10 to investigate the death.
"Upon arrival, fire crews found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in fire throughout the interior. Fire crews aggressively attacked the fire with handlines while simultaneously performing search and ventilation operations," Clark County fire officials said.
A woman and three dogs were found dead inside. She was later identified as Melynda Bown, known as Melynda Williams, 35, from Las Vegas.
Williams’ father described her as the kind of person that had a truly good heart.
"The most caring loving individual anyone could ever meet, and she treated everyone like absolute platinum," Williams' father Nick Bown said. “She loved her nieces and nephews. Just spoiled them to pieces.”
Bown said his daughter worked as an assistant manager at a nearby Terrible’s.
Williams’ father said his son Sam and another friend were also inside the mobile home when it caught fire. The pair lived at the mobile home with Melynda. Bown said his son and friend were sleeping when the fire erupted because they work graveyard shift.
"He slightly woke up, he told me when the car started and left and something in Melynda's bedroom blew up,” Melynda’s dad explained. “That woke him up, and by then, they were trapped."
Melynda’s family said it was her boyfriend that drove away right before the explosion. He is now no where to be found. Although police have a suspect they have not released a name yet. LVMPD homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said they are looking for the male suspect.
Melynda’s brother and his friend jumped through the windows to escape the fire, but Melynda never did.
The coroner has still not determined Melynda’s cause of death.
The raging fire also left the two young men who lived at the house with nothing, according to Bown.
"What he had on to sleep was all in the world he had, and the same is true of his friend," Bown said.
Spencer said police responded to the trailer around 7 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. Responding officers settled what was believed to be a property dispute. Police noted in a press release Thursday that later in the day, the structure fire was reported and the victim's body was located.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known on Wednesday night. A total of 37 fire personnel responded to the blaze.
A GoFundMe for Williams' family can be found here.
