LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Parents are using the final weeks of Summer to buy school supplies, however the supplies are for at home classrooms.
Jessica Chaundy introduced us to her home setup. She had everything from books, a supply station and even tables and chairs.
Other parents are doing the same and ditching the schoolwork at the kitchen table mantra.
Desks have been hard to come by. Parents have posted on social media that many stores are sold out.
Yolanda Harris, a 16-year educator and middle school tutor shares some helpful advice about home classrooms.
Harris says a home classroom doesn't have to be expensive, it just needs to be comfortable and neat without distractions. Some setups can be easily done with a table and chair facing the wall.
Studying in the living room or kitchen is not recommended says Harris.
Kids are easily distracted by noises or things happening outside.
Most importantly the chair your child uses should be comfortable.
