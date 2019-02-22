MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) – The Clark County School District gave students the day off and said icy conditions made it unsafe for kids to get to school. While conditions improved and the snow melted, parents found a way to bring their kids to the snow by heading to Mt. Charleston.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of families here,” Lee Canyon Ski Area Marketing Director Jim Seely said. “You can tell by the traffic that’s coming up, that there is a lot of families here. We’re definitely in the hundreds.”
Some parents on the slopes said they were surprised the district canceled at all.
“I mean I can understand because of the buses … and the roads. It seems like it would’ve been ok. But hey, it worked out for us,” CCSD parent Laura Vallet said.
“I was surprised when we were loading up the car this morning at about 6:30, I slipped on the sidewalk. So I think it was probably sensible,” parent Aimee Hemmingsen said.
“I wish they would’ve given it to us (Thursday) because there’s snow now. But we’re having our own snow day up here,” student London said.
Families interested in their own snow day can visit Lee Canyon Ski Area daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.