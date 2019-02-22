Skiing Mount Charleston

While conditions improved and the snow melted, parents found a way to bring their kids to the snow by heading to Mt. Charleston.

MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) – The Clark County School District gave students the day off and said icy conditions made it unsafe for kids to get to school. While conditions improved and the snow melted, parents found a way to bring their kids to the snow by heading to Mt. Charleston.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of families here,” Lee Canyon Ski Area Marketing Director Jim Seely said. “You can tell by the traffic that’s coming up, that there is a lot of families here. We’re definitely in the hundreds.”

Some parents on the slopes said they were surprised the district canceled at all.

“I mean I can understand because of the buses … and the roads. It seems like it would’ve been ok. But hey, it worked out for us,” CCSD parent Laura Vallet said.

“I was surprised when we were loading up the car this morning at about 6:30, I slipped on the sidewalk. So I think it was probably sensible,” parent Aimee Hemmingsen said.

“I wish they would’ve given it to us (Thursday) because there’s snow now. But we’re having our own snow day up here,” student London said.

Families interested in their own snow day can visit Lee Canyon Ski Area daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.