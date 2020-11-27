LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas's outdoor wonders were hot spots on Black Friday as families escaped for some fresh air and hiking.
People who didn’t mind cooler temperatures and snow got a bonus visiting Mt. Charleston the day after Thanksgiving.
“We have the whole mountain for ourselves basically,” said Alejandro Tapia.
Mt. Charleston is typically packed the day after Thanksgiving, however crowds were much smaller this year. Alejandro Tapia and his family took some pictures and hiked a bit on Friday.
“It’s more relaxing now, the day after, because before the dinner it’s just chaos, building that turkey, helping the wife cook it. And now we’re just relaxing; we’re done with it. We had a great time yesterday so we’re just here enjoying,” said Tapia.
Thanksgiving was a long day for many.
“It’s good to get out of the house. Especially 2020 with all this COVID stuff going on. Nice to be out in nature,” said Emilio Tapia.
