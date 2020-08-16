LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The fall semester for Clark County Public Schools kicks off August 24, but some families are getting ready for their big first day.
We spoke to a family with three young children who attend a valley charter school about how they’re tackling distance learning and how things have been so far.
"It's been crazy. It's been tough. It's been a lot," Brittany Hunter said.
For the Hunters, the first day of school is already here despite a stressful spring semester still fresh in their minds.
"Had to put a lot of zoom meetings on mute, dealing with the kids, a naked baby running around…yeah," they said chuckling.
Heading into fall they agreed that something would need to change.
"Yeah, looking at private school. Does one of us need to stay at home?" they asked.
What they've landed on is a service called Teachers2You. It was created by a current Clark County School District teacher after seeing the shortfalls of distance learning in the Spring.
"It was basically talking to other teachers and we all kind of had the same idea. How do we reach these students? How do we help these parents?" Brandy Tillmon said.
Tillmon said she wants it to be flexible. She recognizes some families might need help five days a week while other families, like the Hunters, are fine with a couple hours per day a few days per week.
"The flexibility is the main thing you know,” Andy Hunter said. “And the teachers being licensed is a very positive thing as well."
"They come in their home. They feel more comfortable. We do background checks on employees. We follow CDC guidelines," Tillmon said.
As a teacher, Tillmon said the academics are just a part of what she does. Being there to give kids support, encouragement, advice and stability is just as important. She wants her academic coaches doing the same.
"We don't want them to be just surviving school, but we want them to be thriving at school," Tillmon said.
