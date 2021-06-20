LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The scorching heat saw many families celebrate Father's Day indoors.
At Regal Theaters Red Rock, people said today was the first time seeing a movie since Las Vegas reopened. Families used Father's Day as perfect opportunity to treat dad to a movie in a air conditioned theater.
While fathers were treated to movies, others were challenged to a game of bowling. The Red Rock bowling center saw several families lace up bowling shoes for a chance at perfect game with dad.
Kevin Pirtle created memories on Father's Day with his family at Red Rock Lanes. Pirtle spent years in the military and missed holidays with his kids.
He is glad to instill the importance of the holidays now that he is retired.
"So to teach them the importance of the holiday, just not having it, but understanding it and what Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, it’s important as they’re getting older to actually understand why those days exist. And it’s not just another day to have”, Pirtle said
Red Rock casino has seen a boom in business since the weather became warm. The casino said typically when the temperature goes above 100 degrees guests retreat inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.