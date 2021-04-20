LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Burlesque legend Tempest Storm died on Tuesday at age 93, her manager confirmed.
Born Annie Blanche Banks, Storm died at 5:55 p.m. in her Las Vegas home.
She was born on February 29, 1928 -- a leap day -- and became one of the world's best-known exotic dancers. She was linked off-stage to Elvis Presley and President John F. Kennedy, a statement from her press representatives said.
FOX5 interviewed her about her life and career in 2018.
"She passed peacefully at her home with loved ones by her side,” said longtime manager Harvey Robbins.
Funds are being raised to have Tempest interred near her co-star Bettie Page and longtime friend Dixie Evans at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.