LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The daughter of a fallen Las Vegas police officer graduated high school and celebrated with fellow officers.
Avenlee Beck graduated high school as a member of the class of 2020, but did so without her father Alyn Beck. Officer Beck and his partner Igor Soldo were shot and killed in 2014 while having Lunch.
Today, Avenleen Beck was surprised by her dad's friends at the department. She was greeted by a parade of patrol cars, all who wanted to wish her a warm congratulations.
For Beck, it was happy moment and she could feel her dad's presence on one of life's biggest milestones.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department would like to wish all the graduates a safe and enjoyable summer.
Watch the full parade here: https://www.facebook.com/34067265638/posts/10158864597810639/?vh=e
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.