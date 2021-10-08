LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An open-air vintage market is coming to Downtown Summerlin on Oct. 22.
Vintage Market Days features upcycled antiques, unique clothing, food trucks, handmade treasures and home décor. It will set up its autumn-inspired "Vintage Soul" event at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin Oct. 22-24.
Sponsored in-part by Airstream Las Vegas and nestled among the distinct collection of retailers in Downtown Summerlin, the ticketed event allows guests to "experience an array of artists, designers and Vegas natives debuting unique-to-market finds alongside a multitude of out-of-state vendors."
Food trucks including Cajun Mouth, Lit Wings and Snowie Paradise will be present.
An early buying event will take place on Friday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. General Admission is Saturday, Oct. 23 and Sunday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin is located at 1825 Festival Plaza Drive Las Vegas, NV 89135.
To purchase tickets or for more information, visit https://vintagemarketdays.com/market/southern-nevada/.
