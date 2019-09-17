LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Phoenix high school football coach resigned after he was accused of sharing insider information with opposing teams.
One of those teams was Faith Lutheran High School but head football coach Vernon Fox didn't use the information. Instead, he helped stop the cheating scam.
"Nobody wins in this situation," said Fox.
During an investigation, officials with the Tempe Union High School District put together a 24-page document exposing hundreds of emails sent through an anonymous account. The emails had protected information about game plans, signals and player eligibility.
School district officials said Justin Hager sent those emails to at least 11 teams since 2017. Hager is the assistant football coach and girls varsity basketball coach at Mountain Pointe High School.
When Coach Fox got one of those emails he said he thought it was a joke. Then he replied, "Sir, I don't believe in cheating. We are not looking to gain an unfair advantage. We will prepare as best we can and look to have a great competitive game."
When Mountain Pointe traveled to Las Vegas to play Faith Lutheran for their first game of the season in August, Fox told the head coach about the leaked information.
"When I mentioned it to him it was not to get any notoriety or to get public attention it was something we did in the dark because we know that's what we represent," Fox said. "We tell our boys we're about integrity, character, accountability and excellence and with that being said, we want to represent that in front of our boys."
Right now it's not clear why Hager leaked the information or if the other coaches over the previous years used it during games.
