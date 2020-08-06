LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Faith Lutheran Academy is preparing to welcome students for in person classes next week.
Diana Bartholomew is the principal at the school and explained that space to properly social distance students was the biggest hurdle.
Crews moved classrooms around to accommodate. Support from teachers and staff to rearrange classrooms was widespread around campus.
"they want our students on campus just as much as the parents do. I think that mindset of wanting to be here has helped a lot with that. We've communicated with them during the summer to make sure there are no surprises for our teachers so that they were aware of our plans and what their part of that was going to be", said Bartholomew.
Keeping students and staff healthy is a top priority. The school added several hand sanitizing stations to the campus.
The school is requiring all parents to send their kids to class.
A distance learning option was not given at elementary level. Middle and high school students will be able to attend class in person or online.
(1) comment
Thanks for being courageous!!
It's about time someone had some backbone.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.