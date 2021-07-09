Earns Southwest Airlines

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With Las Vegas possibly setting a new high-temperature record this weekend, flights are being impacted.

Several people voiced their frustration on Twitter after their flights to Las Vegas were canceled on Friday.

Southwest Airlines responded to one customer on Twitter, "extreme heat is resulting in some Air Traffic Control (ATC) Vegas flight cancelations."

McCarran airport on Twitter advised passengers to check with their airline for their flight status.

The FAA said Friday afternoon that the delays at McCarran are due to wind and heat.

"The delays at McCarran International Airport are due to heat and wind, they are currently rearranging the runways," a spokesperson for the agency said via email.

Silvermane
Silvermane

Well, yeah...when the inside of your car is starting to melt in this heat, it's probably a good idea for jets to take a break.

