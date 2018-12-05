NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Officers arrested the final suspect in an 11-year-old girl's shooting death last month, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
The F.B.I.'s Violent Crime Task Force arrested 19-year-old Isaac George in San Leandro, California in connection to the death of Angelina Erives on Nov. 1. North Las Vegas said he was "awaiting extradition" Wednesday.
Gang retaliation for a nightclub shooting lead to the shooting in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report released in Nov.
According to shooting suspect Jarquan Tiffith’s arrest report, a rival gang shot a nightclub near Craig Road and Allen Lane. That incident prompted 20-year-old Tiffith, 19-year-old Guy Banks, 17-year-old Erin Hines, 16-year-old Damion Dill, and another suspect, later identified as Isaac George, to go to a house they thought belonged to a member of the rival gang, according to the report.
They used GPS on a phone to find the home, which later proved to be the wrong address.
The arrest report said the men in the car were involved in the Mula gang, which is a branch of the Blood gang.
Police released surveillance video that showed three suspects, two of which were believed to be Dill and Tiffith, exiting a silver Nissan Altima and walking up to 11-year-old Angelina Erives' family home in the 6700 block of Courtney Michelle at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Two additional suspects, believed to be Hines and Banks, remained in the driver seat and front passenger seat of the car. The report said Hines told Banks, who was driving, that he wanted to switch places because he did not want to shoot anyone.
Angelina Erives, 11, was shot and killed inside her home in an apparent drive-by shooting Thursday night, North Las Vegas police said.
The suspects fired multiple rounds at the home before running back into the car and driving away, according to police. Erives was hit and killed in the shooting.
Police said as they fled the scene, a neighbor opened fire at the car, which ended with the death of 19-year-old Banks. That neighbor according the arrest report is a USAF Security Force Airman. Banks died of a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
"We thank the F.B.I. Task Force in California for their help in the apprehension of George," North Las Vegas Police said.
"The Las Vegas F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team (C.A.T.) along with the NLVPD Detective Bureau worked tirelessly in this case to track down and capture George."
