LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officials from Nellis Air Force Base warned that valley residents may hear extra noise due to training exercises starting Monday.
Red Flag 21-2 will take place from March 8 through 19.
According to Nellis officials, 80 aircraft are expected to leave Nellis twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours, including at night.
Red Flag is held Nellis Air Force Base and hosted north of Las Vegas on the Nevada Test and Training Range.
"Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment," Nellis officials said in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.