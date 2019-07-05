RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Police at University of Nevada, Reno say they're responding to a "utilities accident" following reports of an explosion at a dormitory.
Authorities said Friday that police officers and firefighters were on scene and advised people to stay away.
Utilities Accident :: There has been a utilities accident on the main campus Police and fire on scene please stay away— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) July 5, 2019
Update 1 :: Area around Argenta and Nye hall closed. Police and fire working in this area please stay out of this area.— UNR Police Services (@uofnevadapolice) July 5, 2019
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Photos posted to social media showed extensive damage spanning multiple floors of a dormitory.
