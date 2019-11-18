BLUE DIAMOND, NV (FOX5) -- Sounds of nature and fresh air can both be found in a pit stop on your way to Red Rock.
A place that takes you back in time, where burrows wander the streets and rock climbers sit in the shade of Cottonwood Trees.
There are only a few hundred Nevadans that call the town of Blue Diamond home, and because of the town's position surrounded by BLM land, that’s the way it will be for a while.
Once a town for miners and their families, today the quiet town is just two roads close in proximity to the ever-growing Las Vegas metropolis.
For those who have found their little slice of paradise here, they are thankful for this diamond in the rough in the Nevada desert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.