LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – An estimated 23 million Americans have experienced package theft, according to a recent study by FedEx.
"You know when the holidays come, you have people that are opportunistic," Kenny Huebner, owner of Bulwerks Security, said.
Huebner uses his private security company to help homeowners and businesses with this very issue. He said when it comes to deterring porch pirates, it’s all about prevention.
"They know that Amazon drops packages off, that UPS drops packages off… They also know that a majority of Americans work 9 to 5," Huebner said. "It's very easy for people to run and jump on a porch and grab a box and people don't even notice."
If neighborhoods don’t have a security team, Huebner says neighbors can also be an important tool. Knowing who is in your neighborhood and who could be casing a home.
"What we refer to it in security as casing," Huebner said. "Somebody who is really not out for a walk in the neighborhood. People that don't look like they belong in the neighborhood. Those are usually signs of people looking to do something they shouldn't be doing."
Recent updates in technology are also helping home owners catch these grinches in the act. Video from a ring-doorbell security system captured the moment a Las Vegas homeowner had their Amazon package swiped from their porch.
When it comes to security, Huebner said it’s up to the individual on how much they want to spend to ward off would-be thieves.
"Security is one of those things where it can be very helpful and preventative, but the problem is it's an added cost, and a lot of people don't want to pay the added cost until something bad happens. So security becomes reactionary when the best way to handle security is to be proactive."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.