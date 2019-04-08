LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It’s been a rough spring for people with allergies and experts say it will likely get worse before it gets better.
“This year we had snow and that pushed the spring season or pollen season into March,” UNLV pollen program supervisor Asma Tahir said.
Tahir said the snow the Las Vegas valley experienced in February slowed down flowers blooming and pushed back spring allergy season.
Once the weather warms up, the saturated pollen counts will die down.
“Once we get hot weather, which will probably be in the 90's once that hits, then pollen disintegrates," Tahir said. "Until then, we will have pollen counts.”
At Dr. Joel Katz Allergy and Asthma Center, clients most frequently funnel in and out of the office between the months of February and June.
“It’s a prime-time allergy season for us,” Katz said.
Katz suggested allergy suffers use antihistamines, limit exposure by staying inside and change out air filters inside the house.
In more severe cases, Katz suggested immunotherapy, a medical treatment that could reduce symptoms of seasonal allergies. It involves gradually increasing doses of allergens which cause the immune system to become less sensitive to the allergens.
