LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Drug company Biogen is seeking FDA approval for an experimental Alzheimer’s drug once researched at the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health.
The drug is called Aducanumab. It breaks up Amyloid Protein or plaque, which destroys memory and basic functions in the brain. It’s the first Alzheimer’s drug to show enough positive results to move forward for FDA approval.
“Today really changed everything,” said Lou Ruvo Director Dr. Marwan Sabbagh. “The idea that we could start giving patients a drug that could slow down the rate of dementia. Is mind boggling. It’s earth shattering.”
Dr. Sabbagh and his team used a high dosage of the drug to treat patients with early onset Alzheimer’s in Las Vegas. In just one year, he said the drug was able to clear out the Amyloid Protein in some patients. That’s why doctors with Lou Ruvo were shocked when the drug was unexpectedly pulled in March.
Initial data pulled from clinical trials showed the drug was a failure. After Biogen analyzed all of its findings, including the benefits of a higher dosage, the company changed its mind.
If approved, Aducanumab could be considered the first effective treatment for Alzheimer’s. And the first breakthrough for Alzheimer’s research in 16 years. Although the drug will be one step closer to getting approved, it won’t be available to purchase until at least a year. The new drug is also expected to come with a large price tag. Drug users will be forced to pay out of pocket until insurance companies get on board to cover the costs.
“It’s an exciting time and exciting development,” said Dr. Sabbagh. “But we don’t give up hope and we don’t give up working on it.”
