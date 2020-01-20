LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- About 30,000 people are expected to descend upon downtown Las Vegas Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his dream for a better America.

King dreamed that people would one day be judged for the content of their character rather than the color of their skin.

The parade to honor the historic civil rights leaders kicks off Monday morning, with marching bands, students, dancers, floats and government leaders.

PARADE DETAILS

TIME: 10 a.m.

PLACE: Downtown Las Vegas

CLOSURES: 4th Street (between Ogden and Gass)

MEMORABLE QUOTES:

"The time is always right to do what is right."

"If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl... But whatever you do, keep moving."

"Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend."

