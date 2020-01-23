LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base put out a notice ahead of its Red Flag exercises beginning next week.
More than 80 aircraft are scheduled to fly out of Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for several hours.
Nellis also advised that there may be night launches to allow crews to train for nighttime combat operations.
Red Flag programs allow crews to learn through simulated training:
Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment.
The exercises begin Jan. 27 and last through Feb. 14.
