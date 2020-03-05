LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada residents may notice increased noise due to Nellis Air Force Base's upcoming Red Flag exercises.
The Air Force is conducting its Red Flag exercises from March 6-20, according to a news release.
As part of the exercises, more than 80 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours.
Nellis also advised that there may be night launches as well to allow crews to train for nighttime combat exervises.
"Red Flag gives aircrew an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant, and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home. It also prepares maintenance personnel, ground controllers, space and cyber operators to support those missions within the same tactical environment," Nellis Air Force Base said.
