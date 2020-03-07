LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Department of Transportation is advising motorists to be prepared for heavy traffic next week around the Las Vegas Convention Center.
The agency anticipates heavy traffic around the convention center and the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, 311 W. Sahara Avenue, from March 10-14 due to CONEXPO-CON/AGG.
According to NDOT, the triannual tradeshow will see over 130,000 attendees and 2,800 exhibitors from 170 countries, occupying 2.6 million square feet of display space.
“We anticipate heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic around the convention center and festival grounds during the CONEXPO tradeshow week,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “As such, we urge motorists to plan accordingly, budgeting additional travel time if passing through the Paradise Road corridor during show days.”
