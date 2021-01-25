LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Expect some extra noise coming from the northeast valley through the next two weeks due to red flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base.
The Red Flag 21-1, one of the Air Force's largest training exercises, started Monday, Jan. 25 and will run through Feb. 12.
"The 57th Wing’s 414th Combat Training Squadron conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment," a Nellis spokesperson said via email.
“As Red Flag is aligned with our National Defense Strategy in support of the United States Air Force Warfare Center’s great power competition priority, we expanded the fight airspace, unleashed our aggressor forces to challenge the training audience’s plan and punish their mistakes, and made it significantly more difficult to achieve desired effects on surface targets,” said Col. William Reese, 414th CTS commander in the written statement. “This Red Flag is a much better training opportunity and will galvanize our coalition force readiness to meet any high-end threat.”
The event hosts about 2,400 participants from "nearly 20 states, three nations and several sister services and will include an array of aircraft such as the F-22, F-35, F-16, EA-18G, F-15E and A-10. The 509th Bomb Wing will take the lead wing position, and the B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit will integrate into the training, increasing interoperability."
The U.S. Air Force Warfare Center’s 57th Wing is also administering Green Flag-West, "an air-land integration combat training exercise conducted in conjunction with the U.S. Army Combat Training Center at Fort Irwin, California," Nellis said.
