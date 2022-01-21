A B-1B Lancer assigned the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, breaks away after refueling over the Nevada Test and Training Range during a Red Flag 21-1 exercise Feb. 1, 2021. The Nevada Test and Training Range, is comprised of more than 12,000 square miles of air space and 2.9 million acres of land where pilots execute missions during Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)