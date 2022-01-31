LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents in the northeast Las Vegas Valley are being advised that they may hear increased noise from military aircraft over the next two weeks due to red flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base.
According to a news release, Red Flag 22-1 will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 11.
As part of the training, officials say nearly 100 aircraft are scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day and may remain in the air for up to five hours. Residents are advised that there will be night launches as well to allow air crews to train for nighttime combat operations.
The release notes that around 2,900 participants from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserves, the Royal Air Force (UK) and the Royal Australian Air Force will take part in Red Flag-Nellis 22-1.
The other night we saw lights in the sky, blue and red, that were blinking. We thought it was a helicopter or something, but we didn't hear anything. It was hovering and kinda freaked us out. Then it turned on it's "headlights" and started quickly going north east (we're in N. Summerlin). Had to be this!
