LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base said to expect extra noise coming from the area of the base through the next month due to training.
According to Nellis, the military aircraft training will take place from November 9 through December 9, and occasionally at night.
"The training, conducted by the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, produces graduate-level instructors who are experts in integrating their platforms across all domains," according to Nellis.
