LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- A valley woman has admitted to abandoning a pig at Barn Buddies Rescue. FOX5 went to the home of Heather Cloward where she said she had no choice but to abandon the animal after a notice from her HOA.
"Our intent was to find a home for him,” said Cloward. “But unfortunately, he's a farm pig. Nobody would take him. We searched everywhere from Nevada Arizona, Colorado, Utah, California and Florida. Nobody would take him. We're in an HOA. We cannot have farm animals here."
Cloward explained Kracker, renamed Homer by the Barn Buddies, was a pet and taken in at only five weeks old. She explained the pig had a shed and pool in her backyard.
"We were left with no other option. Besides sending him off to a butcher or leaving him in the desert," she said.
Kracker was left tied to the front of Barn Buddies Rescue. Owner Sharon Lisenbardt said the pig was in bad shape.
“See how he’s walking weird? I know honey, somebody whacked them off,” Linsenbardt said talking about Homer's hooves. He also had an ear infection, sunburn and rotting tooth.
“The vet was out here a couple weeks prior to him [leaving],” said Cloward. “His nails were done, his ears were looked at. Unfortunately, he is a pig that loves to sunbathe and swim. There's nothing we can do about it. He's been a sunbather since he was a little baby."
Cloward claims she didn’t dump the pig, but left it to a good home. She said she left a tag with his name and claimed to have left information about his diet.
Linsenbardt said she never got any kind of documentation but did find Kracker’s tag. She said Cloward won’t be getting any sympathy from Barn Buddies Rescue.
"I'm just angry. I'm really angry,” said Linsenbardt. “If she was going to not dump it, leave me a check in the mailbox so I can build him a proper habitat. People that get animals that don't have a commitment for the life of the animal are fools. And every rescue in this valley is overburdened, over financially burdened, over time burdened, over space burdened because of people like her."
