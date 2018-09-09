Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night for a candlelight vigil for 8-year-old Levi Echenique, who was killed by an impaired driver.

After the vigil, FOX5 sat down with Levi’s big brother Joey and his aunt Amanda Echenique. Both described him as an angel both here on Earth and now in heaven.

“He was the best brother I could have,” Joey said. “He was happy. He didn't hate anybody. If he was sad he would try to cheer people up.”

At the vigil, the Echeniques remembered Levi, surrounded by hundreds of close family and friends, even people in the community who never got a chance to meet the 8-year-old.

“I’m so overwhelmed with what we've received from the community, not just donations,” Amanda said.

“The donations themselves have been such a relief. Briejet is still in the hospital. There's so much that needs to be done, that you don't think about, you're not prepared for. You shouldn't have to do this.”

Levi’s favorite book was the Bible. Over the phone earlier this week, his dad Jose said after the crash, Levi asked him one question: "How do we get to heaven?"

His family said they found comfort in those words.

“All I could think is that God told him he's coming up now and He took him away,” Joey said. “But when I saw him, he didn't have anything on him which tells me the angels protected him.”

“They took Levi straight to heaven,” Amanda added. “He didn't feel the suffering or the pain or the fear of those moments. He was safe. He was protected by God and protected by the angels that were with him there.”

While the family said nothing will bring Levi back, they are making sure his bright light always shines.

“This is a bigger picture and we cannot let Levi go in vain,” Amanda said. “Let’s talk to the community and outreach to organizations that are supporting our cause: drunk driving awareness. We just want to make people aware. Hopefully seeing his face and the blue ribbons will remind people it's just not worth it. It's not fair.”

The restaurant Sierra Gold Stephanie in Henderson is holding a fundraiser to help the Echeniques. It will be on Friday, September 14 starting at 5 p.m. All of the money raised will go directly to the family.

You can also donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/fortheloveoflevi