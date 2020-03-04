LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The woman charged with committing arson and fabricating a story about sexual assault at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino in February had multiple searches related to workman's compensation prior to the incident, according to an arrest report.
From Jan. 11 to Feb. 2, Aviaon Lee, 28, had phone queries related to workman's compensation and hotel lawsuits, an arrest report revealed. Some searches included: "can you sue hotel job for sexual assault," "how much can you sue a company for injury" and "how can you tell if someone been raped."
On Feb. 5, authorities were called to the Excalibur Hotel and Casino for a report of a room fire. During the course of their investigation, police also believed a sexual assault had occurred leading up to the blaze when witnesses testified Lee was found curled up in a hallway of the hotel, bound by duct tape.
In initial interviews, Lee told police she was cleaning a room when a man wearing a ski mask attacked her. Lee said she was sexually assaulted while her eyes were taped before the attacker allegedly set fire to the bed, the arrest report stated.
Lee voluntarily surrendered her phone to police during their investigation. When detectives questioned Lee about the queries, she stated they were about her mother-in-law who had been assaulted while working as a housekeeper years prior. A little while later, Lee admitted to police she had fabricated the whole story and set fire to the room for financial gain.
The damage from the fire was estimated at $594,646, according to fire officials.
Lee is facing felony and gross misdemeanor charges including: arson, burglary with a deadly weapon, destroying property valued $5,000 or greater, obstructing the extinguishment of a fire, disregard for the safety of persons or property and false report of crime.
Lee was released Feb. 20 on mid-level monitoring after bond was posted, according to court records.
Lee's preliminary Justice Court appearance was set for May 19 at 9:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.