LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A former top Democratic lawmaker in Nevada has been sentenced to 27 months in prison and fined almost $250,000 for misusing campaign funds.
According to court documents, from at least January of 2010 to about December 2017, ex-Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson said he created a scheme to mislead donors contributing to his campaign that he would use those funds for "lawful campaign purposes."
Federal prosecutors said Atkinson admitted to using nearly $250,000 from his campaign bank account for person spending, including nearly $100,000 for credit card payments, $75,000 for owning and operating a nightclub in Las Vegas and $20,000 for leasing a Jaguar SUV.
He told U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas that he was embarrassed and called his fall from grace regrettable and unfortunate.
"In the Silver State, virtually all public officials serve with integrity, honesty, and humility," said U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich. "But when a public servant violates the public’s trust, federal prosecutors in my office stand ready to pursue justice."
Atkinson remains free but must surrender to federal prison authorities on Oct. 18. He resigned from the Legislature in March and pleaded guilty less than a week later to federal wire fraud.
"Atkinson wrongfully used campaign funds for his own personal gain," said IRS Acting Special Agent in Charge Nevarez Jr. "Today’s sentence is a clear message to public officials that they will be held accountable if they violate the public’s trust."
The 50-year-old Atkinson has served 10 years in the Assembly and seven years in the Senate.
He became the first black, openly gay member of the Legislature in 2013.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
