LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas judge did not revoke bail for former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III on Monday.
Ruggs was ordered by Judge Suzan Baucum to appear in court Monday after learning he missed a required alcohol test while on house arrest following a fatal crash he's accused of causing.
In the court hearing Monday, Judge Baucum said bail will not be revoked or raised for Ruggs. Instead, the former NFL player will be placed on 24/7 alcohol monitoring.
As part of the 24/7 alcohol monitoring, a device will be worn on Ruggs' ankle to replace the handheld SCRAM device.
Judge Baucum said any further issues will be problematic.
Ruggs is currently free on $150,000 bail, electronic monitoring and was on four-times-a-day alcohol checks while facing felony DUI charges that carry mandatory prison time.
The fiery Nov. 2 crash killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog Max.
He’s due for a preliminary hearing of evidence Dec. 16 on two felony charges of driving under the influence causing death or serious injury that could get him at least two years of mandatory prison time each if he's convicted, and as much as 40 years. He faces two additional felony reckless driving counts and a misdemeanor weapon charge after a loaded handgun was found in his wrecked Chevrolet Corvette.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(2) comments
Jeez, calm down some. Ruggs is a young man that made a terrible choice that resulted in death. That doesn't equate to pure evil. My son was recently pulled over for driving too fast following a drinking episode. He didn't hurt anyone thank goodness but I can guarantee he is just a kid that didn't think things through and not pure evil. Anyway, I make fun of my son for having flock of seagulls hear in the 2020's. Throw some earrings and a headband on Ruggs and he could be patrice mcdowell from coming to america. "why does she always get the good ones!"
Raiders are CRIMINAL TRASH ruining Vegas and Henderson. They should go bankrupt Ruggs is pure evil
