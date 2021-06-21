LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Jennifer Harley, the ex-girlfriend of "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in Las Vegas over the weekend.
Harley, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on June 19 on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
About 2:30 a.m. that morning, Las Vegas police were called to a home near Hualapai Way and Sunset Road. The caller told police his girlfriend had pointed a firearm at him for about four to five minutes.
When officers arrived, they determined Harley was no longer at the home. The caller told police the incident happened about 1:15 a.m. but he was hesitant to call police. He told them that a few hours prior, they went out drinking at a Chinatown restaurant. He wanted to go home, but she disagreed, and the pair ended up at McFadden's bar, her arrest report states. They then went to Crazy Horse III where the two fought. Security asked them to leave.
According to her report, they were driving back to the house when he said Harley livestreamed on Instagram "to embarrass him," the report says. He claimed she became combative and punched him in the back of the head about 10 times. He said she then took his cell phone and threw it out the window. He told police he pulled over on the highway to get it, but when he did, she got into the driver seat and drove away. Once he found his phone, he told police he got an Uber. Police verified the Uber ride.
Police say they noticed evidence of his story on his face and head.
When he got to the house, he told police they went outside to talk. "Outside the residence, Harley stated (victim) that he was threatening to kill and molest her son. (Victim) stated to me that he was 'verbally abused and belittled,'" the report says.
He told police he wanted to work things out with Harley, but she went inside. He followed her to the garage, where he saw a firearm on the hood of Harley's car, he alleged. Harley pointed the gun at him, the police report states, and said, "I'll shoot you [expletive]," "I'll kill you right [expletive] now."
He told police he closed the garage and she "peeled off" in her vehicle. Ammunition and the gun's case were on the floor of the garage, police said.
Harley was later arrested at another man's house. The officer said Harley "kept changing her stories, and the statements she made" to the other officer were "inconsistent in regards to the incident" with the victim.
Harley had six prior arrests for domestic battery, police said. She shares a toddler child with the "Jersey Shore" star. The two separated in Sept. 2019.
She's expected in court again on August 19.
