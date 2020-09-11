NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas police officer is facing charges after allegedly using excessive force on a suspect during a April 24, 2020 incident.
City of North Las Vegas spokesperson Patrick Walker issued the following statement.
"Mr. Kinney resigned from his position as a police officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department on June 24, 2020. Prior to Kinney’s resignation, two fellow officers notified their supervisor, pursuant to NLVPD policy and procedure, that they had concerns about Kinney’s actions during an arrest. It was discovered that Kinney had possibly used unnecessary force on a suspect, triggering an immediate internal investigation. Mr. Kinney resigned before the investigation could be concluded. The Department took swift action, investigated thoroughly and recommended the following charges to the Clark County District Attorney’s office: Battery with Substantial Bodily Harm, Oppression Under Color of Office, and False Report by Public Officer.
"The North Las Vegas Police Department is committed to upholding justice and the law, and the Department denounces any use of excessive force. Kinney’s alleged actions are unacceptable and are contrary to how the NLVPD trains its officers."
