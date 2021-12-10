LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas firefighter was sentenced on Friday to prison time in the overdose death of his wife in Feb. 2020.
Christopher Candito, 34, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and burglary charges in October. He was sentenced by a Las Vegas judge on Dec. 10 to 16 to 40 months in prison. As part of his sentencing, he will also receive addiction treatment and therapy.
"Wish I’d been a better man and better husband," Candito said in court. His attorneys said both Candito and Tiffany Slatsky, 26, were "victims of substance abuse."
Families of Candito and Slatsky were present for the hearing. Her family described the pain and anger they had experienced since her death.
"I’ll never see Tiffany again," her father said.
Judge Cristina Silva said the crime had an impact "on family and community."
Slatsky died on Feb. 23, 2020. Her autopsy showed multiple drugs in her system at the time of her death, attributing morphine as the fatal drug.
After attending a party the night prior, police said Slatsky started to act strangely on the day of her death. At that point, Candito is said to have driven her to a North Las Vegas fire station far from their home. While at the station, Candito administered Narcan, a narcotic overdose treatment, and an IV using station equipment, his arrest report detailed.
This act was an attempt to "conceal her physical condition from licensed and on-duty medical personnel," police said. Candito then drove her back to her apartment and said she appeared to be "fine." The next day, a friend called 911.
Eventually, she was taken to St. Rose Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.