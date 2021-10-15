LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former North Las Vegas firefighter entered a guilty plea on Friday to charges related to his wife's overdose death last year.
Christopher Candito, 33, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and burglary. He is scheduled to be sentenced in District Court on Dec. 10.
Candito was arrested in July. Police said he bought various drugs from a colleague in the months leading up to his wife's overdose death.
Tiffany Slatsky, 26, died on Feb. 23, 2020. Her autopsy showed multiple drugs in her system at the time of her death, attributing morphine as the fatal drug.
After attending a party the night prior, police said Slatsky started to act strangely on the day of her death. At that point, Candito is said to have driven her to a North Las Vegas fire station far from their home. While at the station, Candito administered Narcan, a narcotic overdose treatment, and an IV using station equipment, his arrest report detailed.
This act was an attempt to "conceal her physical condition from licensed and on-duty medical personnel," police said. Candito then drove her back to her apartment and said she appeared to be "fine." The next day, a friend called 911.
Eventually, she was taken to St. Rose Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, police said.
