LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Former NFL football player Cierre Wood was arrested Tuesday night in Las Vegas on first-degree child abuse charges, police said.
Wood played for the Texans, Patriots, Bills and Seahawks after his college career at Notre Dame. He also played in the Canadian Football League.
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said he was arrested with his girlfriend, 25-year-old Amy Taylor, at Summerlin Hospital on April 10.
Metro Police said that Taylor’s daughter died Tuesday night at the hospital.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 5-year-old La'Ravah Davis at Summerlin Hospital that same night around 7:30 pm.
The pair were expected in court on Thursday morning.
FOX5 expects to learn more about the couple’s charges in the coming days. Check back for more information.
