LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a man was shot and killed after reports of shots being fired inside a residence in the northwest valley on Monday morning.
According to Metro Police spokesperson Laura Meltzer, officers were called to the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue, near North El Capitan Way and Racel Street, just after 8 a.m.
Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said three people, two women and a child, were inside the residence at the time of the shooting. A woman was at her mother's house, along with her child, for a supervised visit with her ex-husband.
"The man went through the hour-long visitation with his child, and after the visitation, there was some type of disturbance downstairs between the victim and the shooter," Spencer said. "At that point multiple gunshots were heard upstairs by the daughter of the shooter."
Spencer said the shooter's daughter was the one who called 911. When officers arrived, they found a male in his early 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooter was described as a woman in her mid-50s, and was a former detective with Las Vegas Metropolitan police.
The shooter retried about two years ago, according to Spencer. She was being interview by officers at Metro Police's headquarters.
Spencer said it was too early to tell if the shooting was done in self-defense.
Check back for updates.
