LAS VEGAS (AP) -- A former Las Vegas Strip hotel employee is accused of raping an intoxicated female guest in her room while he was at work.
An attorney representing Arthur Joseph Martinez didn't immediately respond to messages Monday about sex assault and battery charges against the former Circus Circus maintenance worker.
Records show Martinez is free on $25,000 bail pending a Sept. 24 court appearance.
Circus Circus owner MGM Resorts International says Martinez was fired following his arrest.
Police say the woman's blood-alcohol content was well above the legal limit for driving, and Martinez told investigators the encounter was consensual.
