LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was sentenced on Wednesday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a child.
According to court records, Bret Theil was given 25 consecutive life sentences on 28 felony counts. Due to the structure of the sentencing, Theil would be eligible for parole in 2412.
A grand jury indicted Theil in February 2018 on charges of first-degree kidnapping of a minor, lewdness with a child under the age of 14, sexual assault with a minor under 14 years, sexual assault with a minor under sixteen years, sexual assault and child abuse, neglect or endangerment.
He was taken into custody following a standoff that started Feb. 7, 2018, when officers responded to a report of a suicidal person near Corn Creek Road and U.S. 95. Responding officers confirmed the person was Theil.
According to the indictment, the abuse started when the child was 9 or 10 years old, in 2005 or 2006. Police said the preliminary investigation suggested Theil abused a family member for several years before it was brought to the attention of law enforcement.
(1) comment
He looks like a child molester, not a punk cop. Second, there will still be cops who are friends with the trash because thats the way the trash are. Third, he will probably be found dead and castrated in his cell not too long after moving in.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.