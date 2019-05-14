Alexis Plunkett

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A former Las Vegas lawyer was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to providing a phone to her inmate boyfriend while he was in custody.

Alexis Plunkett was sentenced to three years probation on May 14. Plunkett must also complete community service

Plunkett pleaded guilty to possession of a portable telecommunication device by a prisoner, a class D felony, on March 19.

Prosecutors dropped Plunkett's charges of attempting to bribe a witness to influence testimony and attempting to dissuade a person from testifying as part of her plea.

As a condition of her plea agreement, Plunkett cannot practice law in Nevada.

