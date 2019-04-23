LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An ex-con in Las Vegas is using her experience behind bars to help prisoners transition back to normal life.
Carolyn Willis spent more than two years in prison for mail fraud. She said at first, she was bitter for being torn away from her family, friends and education.
"There's different pains to incarceration that you have to encounter every single day,” said Willis. “But when you come home, I feel like that's when the challenge really started for me."
Carolyn has to find a place to live, a job and step back into her role as a mother, now, with a criminal record.
She said it breaks a lot of people, but not her.
"I don't focus on the pains that I endured. I focus on the fact that it has given me the opportunity to be where I am, to affect change," said Willis.
Carolyn works with men and women going through the Hope for Prisoners program.
"My time in prison has taught me, number 1, I don't want to go back ever. 2, that as long as I'm on this side of the fence, my task or my assignment is to assist individuals to never go back," said Willis.
Now, she sits across from people going through what she did years ago and she has a message for them.
"It doesn't matter why we end up in prison. What matters is that we come home," said Willis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.