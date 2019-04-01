LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - An eviction order was posted to the front door of one of Fremont East's oldest bars Monday.
The Las Vegas Justice Court eviction order "sealed the premises" at Beauty Bar after a previous notice cited "lewd activity" and disorder.
Monday's order stated:
IT’S A CRIME TO RE-ENTER THESE PREMISES WITHOUT THE AUTHORIZATION OF THE LAS VEGAS JUSTICE COURT OR PERMISSION OF THE OWNER.
THE MINIMUM PENALTY FOR UNLAWFUL BREAKING INTO VACANT PROPERTY OR UNLAWFUL OCCUPANCY OF REAL PROPERTY IS A SENTENCE OF UP TO ONE YEAR IN THE COUNTY JAIL, A FINE OF UP TO $2,000 OR BOTH. SUBSEQUENT OFFENSES ARE SUBJECT TO SENTENCING FOR A CATEGORY D FELONY WITH A SENTENCE OF 1-4 YEARS IN STATE PRISON, A FINE OF UP TO $5,000, OR BOTH.
In a separate letter posted Monday afternoon, a "14-day notice of abandonment and intent to dispose of personal property" ordered owner Red Wolf Dead LLC to remove all property at the site. If property there is not removed within 14 days, it will be disposed of, the letter noted.
A previous eviction notice was posted by Beauty Bar's landlord on March 1, according to the bar's sole owner and managing member, Roxie Amoroso.
Amoroso took over as the single owner of the bar at 517 Fremont Street in November, but said she has spent much of the time since out of state.
"We are in full compliance with our lease," she said in March. "The issues they are citing ... are events that took place in October and were corrected with assistance from Metro ... We restaffed security," Amoroso said by phone Saturday night. She did not elaborate on the events in October.
"Multiple incidents involving Metro Police. ... Tenant has failed to maintain all activities in a decent, orderly, respectful manner," the notice stated as the reason for eviction.
"Tenant has permitted lewd activity, disorder, disturbances and other activities which has endangered the health and safety of patrons and interfered with the quiet enjoyment of the neighboring tenants," the notice said.
In March, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers responded to three calls to the bar in recent months, with one incident involving battery with a bouncer/security guard as the suspect and another involving employees allegedly selling drugs.
Details of the incidents were not immediately available. Metro said they were not involved in the eviction process, as it is handled in the court.
That notice stated further legal action can be taken should the owner not comply.
In a statement delivered in March, Amoroso's attorney, Stephen Stubbs, called the eviction "illegal" and "dishonest."
"This notice of eviction contains false and libelous information. The notice of eviction is also illegal, as it was not filed with the Constable, nor did it comply with Nevada law," Stubbs said via email. "The Plaza Hotel already has a deal in place to lease the combined property (Beauty Bar and former Don’t Tell Mommas [sic]) to the owners of Commonwealth and Park on Fremont ..."
Beauty Bar is owned by the same LLC connected to the Plaza hotel, T-Breo II LLC.
A representative of the Plaza hotel said they have no role in the situation despite sharing a common landlord, Tamares Group. Tamares Group does not comment on ongoing investigations.
A spokesman for the bar's property management company Garcia Group stated via email the landlord retained a valley company who specialized in eviction filings to make sure proper steps were taken.
There were multiple events booked for the coming months at Beauty Bar, according to Beauty Bar's Facebook page.
Piano bar Don't Tell Mama, next door to Beauty Bar, closed its doors after nearly 10 years in February, but reopened in Neonopolis one block west on March 19.
That property was also owned by T-Breo II LLC, according to county records.
Joanna Kim-Pham, co-owner of Don't Tell Mama, said the bar's lease expired in summer 2017, however at the time she said didn't know that the landlord didn't intend on renewing the lease.
After asking about it with the intention to renew, Kim-Pham said they were told in late 2018 they had five months to leave.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.