LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Convention workers and stagehands are getting ready to begin load-in for the biggest convention to return to Las Vegas since before the pandemic: the World of Concrete convention, set to take place June 8 through 10.
Phil Jaynes, local president of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees 720, talked about what the return of the event means for the professionals who depend on these gatherings.
"Everybody is looking forward to getting back to doing what they do, with the people they enjoy being around," said Jaynes.
Conventions and trade shows like World of Concrete are critical to the Las Vegas Valley’s economy. So when COVID-19 took them off the calendar for an entire year, it forced workers to rely on unemployment benefits.
More than 14 months later, most of IATSE 720's labor union members are still surviving off benefits, according to Jaynes.
"Nobody wants to be on unemployment," said Jaynes. "The vast majority of my members, they want to go to work."
World of Concrete 2021 will be a one-way ticket off unemployment for the roughly 40 IATSE members scheduled to work the event. But it's not just the paycheck they'll appreciate; Jaynes said World of Concrete will be special for more reasons than one.
"Because a lot of these people haven't see their workmates for over a year," said Jaynes. "There's gonna be a lot of catching up, and there's gonna be a lot of sore people too, because this is a labor intensive job, and they're gonna be a little sore at the end of the day."
The convention will happen just a week after Clark County removes COVID-19 capacity and spacing restrictions. Masks, for example, will be recommended but not required, according to the event's website.
During a normal year, conventions like these represent an economic impact of more than $11 billion in Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
We're starting to see evidence of a comeback, said Jaynes.
"The Convention Center's calendar is filling up fast after [World of Concrete]. Shows are going back to work. Everything's looking great," said Jaynes.
More conventions means a brighter economic outlook, as conventions tend to attract big spenders as well.
Jaynes said the pandemic did cause some stagehands and convention workers to leave the profession, but that he doesn't anticipate a workforce shortage.
