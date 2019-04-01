LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Many Las Vegas valley residents will hit the polls Tuesday for citywide primary elections for multiple wards and two mayoral seats.
Here's everything you need to know about the April 2 primary:
LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Wards 1, 3 and 5 will have city council seats up for grabs. Wards 1 and 3 have no incumbents running.
Ward 1 includes a packed field of 10 candidates. Ward 3 candidates include former Nevada assemblywoman Olivia Diaz and former Congressman Ruben Kihuen.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman will also seek a final term in her post with six candidates challenging her.
HENDERSON
Henderson City Council will have Wards 1, 2 and 4 to fill. Ward 1 voters are guaranteed a new city council member, as there is no incumbent running for the seat.
Ward 2 incumbent Dan Shaw was appointed to his city council seat in June 2017. Shaw is challenged by US Air Force veteran Ernest Caalim.
In Ward 4, incumbent Dan Stewart seeks re-election after being appointed to the seat in January 2017. He is challenged by former UNLV government instructor Curt Easley.
A Henderson municipal judge seat will also be decided. Incumbent Mark Stevens is challenged by attorney Regina McConnell.
BOULDER CITY
The Boulder City mayoral seat is up for election, as well as two city council seats. Rod Woodbury has been the mayor of Boulder City for the past four years and is seeking re-election.
Two incumbents have also filed for the two city council seats: Peggy Leavitt, who's served eight years on the council, and Rich Shuman, who has just finished his first four-year term.
NORTH LAS VEGAS
In North Las Vegas, voters in Wards 2 and 4 will vote for city council representatives.
Ward 2 incumbent Pamela Goynes-Brown will be challenged by entrepreneur Christopher Burns.
Ward 4 incumbent Richard Cherchio faces a more crowded field with five challengers.
City council seats are not party-affiliated.
Find out what city ward you are in and what you can vote for here. Henderson residents can find their ward here.
Find a polling location in your area here.
The general election is Tuesday, June 11.
