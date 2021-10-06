LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Shade Tree is partnering with several organizations and events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), an initiative throughout October to raise awareness and connect advocates working to end violence against women and their children.
The 24-hour accessible shelter for homeless women and children relies on donations and community support for programming for women and children in crisis. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), 44% of women and 33% of men in Nevada experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes.
“We are so grateful for the generosity of our Las Vegas community and all of the organizations offering promotions and opportunities to support The Shade Tree and raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree.
The Shade Tree is partnering with the following Southern Nevada businesses and organizations throughout DVAM, offering a variety of options for supporting the organization:
The Shade Tree is participating in National Night Out 2021. Led by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the event is from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at the Western Hotel in Downtown Las Vegas. Shade Tree advocates will be on hand to answer questions at the organization’s information table. The event is free and open to the public.
GRRL Clothing, 1118 S. Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89014, or www.grrrl.com, is launching a new, long-term partnership with The Shade Tree. Kicking off on Monday, Oct. 4 to correspond with Domestic Violence Awareness Month 2021, GRRL Clothing will provide one night of shelter to a woman or child in crisis with every pair of leggings purchased.
Double Helix Wine & Whiskey Lounge at Town Square presents its Charity Flight of the Month to benefit The Shade Tree. For October, Double Helix offers the Craigslist flight, featuring Elijah Craig (Small Batch, Toasted Barrel and 18-year). Five dollars from every flight purchased will go back to the shelter. Visit www.doublehelixewine.com for more.
The 2021 Las Vegas Food & Wine Festival has chosen The Shade Tree as the benefiting charity and will donate a portion of ticket sale proceeds to the shelter. Happening Oct. 8 and 9 at Tivoli Village, guests will enjoy a huge selection of cuisine presented by renowned chefs and sensational spirits. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.
One may also support The Shade Tree by choosing it as the organization of choice on AmazonSmile, a program that donates 0.5 percent of eligible purchases on Amazon. Visit smile.amazon.com and select The Shade Tree.
For those who wish to donate items to the Shade Tree, in-person, in-kind donations may be made at the shelter: 1 West Owens Ave., North Las Vegas, NV 89030. The Shade Tree requests that no more than two people drop off items and requires social distancing protocols during the drop off. Please contact donations@theshadetree.org to schedule a donation drop-off. For a list of items currently needed at the shelter, please visit theshadetree.org/get-involved/#donate.
Domestic Violence Statistics: According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), 44 percent of women and 33 percent of men in Nevada experience some form of domestic violence in their lifetimes. Also, according to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. This equates to more than 10 million women and men annually
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.