LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The excitement is back at UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center, as the National Finals Rodeo returns to Las Vegas this week.
NFR temporarily moved to Texas in 2020 due to COVID-19 protocols.
"Not having been able to do the event in 2020, there’s just such a buzz out there. There’s such an anticipation for the return of what we call the Super Bowl of rodeo," said Michael Mack, vice president of marketing for Las Vegas Events.
The rodeo, which runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 10 is sold out and is expecting 150,000 fans. Mack said the crowds will help boost the local economy, during what is typically a slow time in the city.
"The NFR fills that gap after Thanksgiving, leading into the Las Vegas Bowl and then New Years Eve. So, when you look at the whole package together, what you have from the Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas and the NFR here, it truly transforms our city," he said.
On Monday, event organizers finished the final preparations ahead of opening night. Mack said cowboys will spend the next few days getting ready.
"There'll be a lot of rehearsals over the next three days, making sure we're fine tuning everything, grand entry practice, running all the rough stock through here so there's a comfort level going into Thursday night."
If you were not able to score tickets to the rodeo, Mack said you can still get your cowboy fix at Cowboy Christmas, which was also moved out of Vegas last year. More than 300 vendors will set up shop at the Las Vegas Convention Center to sell spurs, hats, boots, and other western gear.
The market has more than doubled in size since arriving in Las Vegas in the late 1980s.
"Cowboy Christmas started actually in 1986 at the Tropicana with about 30 exhibitors and now we've grown into the south halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center," Mack said.
NFR is set to stay in Las Vegas through 2025. You can learn more about NFR 2021 by clicking here.
