LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas culinary community is mourning the death of one of its own.
Bobby Silva died suddenly on March 23. He's held a number of top titles at some of the city's most popular restaurants.
Monday night, his colleagues and friends came together at Vegas Test Kitchen in downtown Las Vegas.
Chefs prepared meals to raise money for the family and remember the life of Chef Silva.
"He was a humble technician in the kitchen. He was really talented, professional and methodical," said Brian Howard, owner of Sparrow + Wolf. "The only thing we know how to do as chefs is bring people together through food. Everybody together tonight is representative of him or things he's done in the past."
Silva was 39 years old. At the time of his death, he was the chef de cuisine at Sparrow + Wolf. He previously had worked at Triple George Grill, RM Seafood, SushiSamba, Sake Rok, Momofuku and Hatsumi.
Silva is survived by two sons.
