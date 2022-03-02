LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An event downtown designed to show support for Ukraine while raising money to help its people generated $5,725 in funds.
On Saturday, Evel Pie gave patrons the chance to dump bottles of Russian-branded vodka into the street in exchange for a $300 donation. The bar-restaurant replaced that vodka with a Ukrainian brand. Shots were sold for $5 apiece, and they reportedly sold out in less than 72 hours.
The pizzeria said all proceeds from the event will be divided between the International Committee of the Red Cross and World Central Kitchens. Both are on the ground in Ukraine helping its people during the Russian invasion.
Evel Pie said it plans to keep selling Ukrainian vodka for charity as long as the war in Ukraine continues.
