LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara is accused of using school district funds to buy an exercise bike, according to an ethics complaint filed this month.
According to the Nevada Commission Ethics, Dr. Jara filed a claim for reimbursement after purchasing a Peloton exercise bike for $2,409.59 in May 2019.
Dr. Jara's employment agreement stated that he is entitled to be reimbursed for expenses related to health and wellness that is not covered by school district insurance. The benefit entitled Dr. Jara to $5,000 per year in expenses.
In statement, CCSD supported Dr. Jara's bike purchase:
The job of the superintendent of a large urban school system is one of the most demanding in the nation. That of the superintendent of the Clark County School District (CCSD), the 5th largest school system in the country, is tremendous. It is a job that requires making life-changing decisions for more than 320,000 children, numerous times, in any given day. The time to make those decisions stretches far beyond the traditional 9 to 5 workday, often leaving leaders struggling to find opportunities to integrate beneficial physical fitness into their schedules.
Cycling machine workouts have long been known to provide a wealth of benefits to a participant’s overall health, including the prevention or management of disease and decreasing stress levels. Additionally, cycling machine workouts drastically reduce the possibility of injury from other potential fitness options, making them a go-to for numerous executive leaders across the country.
Dr. Jesus F. Jara is a dedicated public servant. His commitment to the well-being of the children of the Clark County School District is resolute. The decision to purchase the Peloton cycling machine, as is allowed in his contract, was solely to better ensure that he is able to maintain his health while managing the tremendous task of leading CCSD. It allows him to have a robust workout in the very limited amount of time he has available, each day, so that he is able to be the strong leader the children of the district deserve.
Additionally, Dr. Jara’s contract includes a $5,000 annual wellness benefit outside of his health insurance premium benefit, in which the Peloton bike would qualify as an allowed expense. Moreover, Dr. Jara has opted to forgo, during his first year, other allowable expenses, per his contract. For example, community affairs related monthly reimbursements have not been requested. Now in his second year, selecting the Peloton bike as his mode of fitness has already saved the District several thousand dollars. It is his goal to always look for creative ways to tighten the District’s budget with the well-being of CCSD children always at the forefront of his decision-making.
